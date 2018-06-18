Few businessmen willing to risk investing in N. Korea

PYONGYANG US President Donald Trump dangled the carrot of foreign investment in front of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their summit, but analysts have said few will want to put money into one of the highest-risk business environments in the world.

He showed Mr Kim a movie of lights, high-speed trains and tower blocks - pitching a future that could be possible if Pyongyang gives up its weapons.

Optimists say that with mineral wealth, cheap labour and a helpful geographical location, the North has huge potential.

But the history of overseas companies who have tried to set up operations in the isolated impoverished country is a long and sorry one.

Rules that can change on a whim, bills that are never paid and the threat of expropriation hang over foreigners there.

Joint ventures are banned by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union blocks financial transfers of more than €5,000 (S$8,000) and US regulations mean international banks are loath to enable transactions of any kind - even humanitarian organisations struggle to fund their activities.

And even if these are lifted, there are major challenges to working in the North. Infrastructure is poor, and analysts have said corruption is widespread.

A diplomatic source in Pyongyang said "legal guarantees for business are very weak".

During the Sunshine Policy, a previous period of warmer ties, South Korean conglomerate Hyundai poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a tourist resort for Southerners to visit Mount Kumgang in the North.

But the trips came to an abrupt halt when a North Korean soldier shot dead a woman from the South who strayed into a forbidden zone.

Many South Korean firms set up operations in the joint-venture Kaesong industrial complex where they employed cheap labour from the North, but Seoul closed the project in 2016 over Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

Egyptian telecom company Orascom poured hundreds of millions of dollars into setting up the North's first mobile phone network, Koryolink, only for the government to set up a rival operator of its own.

The company was also unable to get its money out.

Mr Kim undoubtedly wants to make his country better off. He declared earlier this year that having completed the development of his nuclear arsenal, "socialist economic construction" was now his top priority.

State media's coverage of the Singapore summit included pictures of the prosperous city-state and Mr Kim's motorcade passing a Cartier advertisement - images that would not have been shown in the past.

It was an indication of "permissible aspiration", said an Asia-based diplomat.

The North has been quietly bringing in reforms for several years, allowing private traders to operate in informal markets, giving state-owned enterprises some freedom to operate and turning a blind eye to private company operations.

And foreign firms are beginning to make inquiries in response, said Mr Michael Spavor of Paektu Consulting, who has been working with the country for 20 years.

But even if sanctions are lifted, said Mr Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist for Capital Economics, it is "basically a police state and you have a long way to go to North Korea becoming a normal economy".