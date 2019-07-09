‘Filthy, disease-ridden’ migrant detention centres a hoax: Trump

A photo from the Department of Homeland Security watchdog report that showed migrant families in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility.

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump on Sunday said migrant detention centres that have come under criticism for overcrowding and poor conditions will be opened to visits by journalists.

"I am going to start showing some of these detention centres to the press. I want the press to go in and see them," Mr Trump told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

"We are going to have the press go in because they are crowded, and we are the ones who were complaining about their crowding," he added.

His comments came after The New York Times and the El Paso Times on Saturday published an article describing a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, as filled with hundreds of children wearing filthy clothing and packed into disease-ridden cells - a report Mr Trump called a "hoax".

"The stench of the children's dirty clothing was so strong it spread to the agents' own clothing - people in town would scrunch their noses when they left work. The children cried constantly," the article said.

"One girl seemed likely enough to try to kill herself that the agents made her sleep on a cot in front of them, so they could watch her as they were processing new arrivals."

The article echoed a Department of Homeland Security watchdog report released last week warning of "dangerous overcrowding" in multiple detention facilities, which hold thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the US, most of whom are fleeing violence and poverty in their Central American homes.

Democratic lawmakers who also visited detention facilities reported massive crowding in cells with no running water, where children and adults lacked access to needed medicines and were deprived of showers for up to two weeks.