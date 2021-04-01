Firefighter begged to help George Floyd but cops rebuffed her

MINNEAPOLIS: A Minneapolis firefighter's offers of medical aid to Mr George Floyd during his deadly arrest last May were rebuffed by police.

That is what the jury heard in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman charged with Mr Floyd's murder.

Jurors on Tuesday heard a series of bystanders describe in searing detail how they watched Mr Floyd's arrest on May 25 last year and screamed at Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd's neck.

Ms Genevieve Hansen, who was off duty when she arrived at the scene of the arrest, can be heard on the video screaming at the police to check Mr Floyd's pulse.

"I pleaded and was desperate," she testified on Tuesday, dressed in her Minneapolis Fire Department uniform.

She said another officer at the scene told her: "If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved."

Another witness was the teenager who recorded the video that shows Chauvin, who is white, using his knee to pin the neck of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in handcuffs, to the ground.

Miss Darnella Frazier's footage, which prosecutors say shows excessive force, led to one of the largest protest movements seen in the US in decades.

Lawyers for Chauvin, 45, say he followed his police training and is not guilty of the charges brought by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

BROKE DOWN

Miss Frazier, an 18-year-old student who told the court she suffers from social anxiety, broke down in tears as she described her feelings of guilt and anger.

She was asked by both sides how producing the most famous record of Mr Floyd's death had changed her life.

"When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all black," she said. "It could have been one of them."

She said she would sometimes stay up late at night thinking of Mr Floyd, apologising to him for "not saving his life".

Her nine-year-old cousin, who also witnessed the incident, took her place in the witness stand, saying she recognised Chauvin as the man she saw kneeling on Mr Floyd.