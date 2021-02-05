Firefighters put up massive fight hold off bush fire near Perth

An ornamental statue of a kangaroo left standing in the yard of a razed house after bush fires devastated parts of Western Australia.

SYDNEY: A mammoth effort by Australian firefighters saved homes from an out-of-control bush fire near Perth overnight, the authorities said yesterday, but warned that strong winds and rough terrain posed an ongoing challenge.

At least 81 homes have been destroyed in the blaze at the Perth Hills, on the eastern fringes of Australia's fourth-biggest city.

Western Australia state, Premier Mark McGowan, said the devastation caused was "almost too much to comprehend".

But after "a bleak couple of days", he said, firefighters kept the flames at bay overnight as the blaze threatened homes in more populous areas.

"This is a truly remarkable achievement given the ferocity of the fire. And that, as far as we know, no additional homes have been lost overnight thanks to the incredible work of our fireys," Mr McGowan said of the saving of Shady Hills.