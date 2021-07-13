In a first, Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine doses

People receiving China's Sinovac vaccine at the Central Vaccination Centre in Bangkok. Thai health authorities said the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine would come three or four weeks after the first Sinovac shot.

People receiving China's Sinovac vaccine at the Central Vaccination Centre in Bangkok. Thai health authorities said the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine would come three or four weeks after the first Sinovac shot. PHOTOS: REUTERS

BANGKOK: Thailand will use the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac's shot as their first dose in a bid to increase protection.

The move is the first publicly announced mix-and-match of a Chinese vaccine and a Western-developed shot, as a new preliminary Thai study raised doubts over the longer-term protection of the two-dose Sinovac vaccine.

"This is to improve protection against the Delta variant and build a high level of immunity against the disease," Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, adding that the second dose of AstraZeneca would come three or four weeks after the first Sinovac shot.

There have been no studies specifically on mixing Sinovac and AstraZeneca released, but a growing number of countries are looking at a mix-and-match of different vaccines or giving a third booster dose amid concerns that more contagious variants may escape approved vaccines.

BOOSTER SHOTS

The announcement came a day after Thailand's Health Ministry said 618 medical workers out of 677,348 personnel who received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been infected since April. One nurse has died.

Thailand plans to give booster shots of imported mRNA vaccine to its front-line workers, who were given imported Sinovac before the locally manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine was available last month.

Yesterday, a preliminary Thai study involving 700 medical workers indicated that Sinovac's protection rate as measured by antibody levels ranged between 60 per cent and 70 per cent for the first 60 days after the second dose, but the rate steadily went down over time and appeared to halve every 40 days.

The researchers have yet to release their full study data.

Thailand yesterday implemented its toughest coronavirus restrictions in more than a year in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, amid a fast-rising wave of the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta variants.

The measures, initially for two weeks, include widespread suspensions by airlines and bus companies, a curfew, mall closures and a five-person limit on gatherings.