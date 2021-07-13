World

Flights cancelled, schools closed as Beijing is hit by mega storm

(Left) Workers clearing water outside a Beijing shopping mall. (Above) Passengers resting as they wait for their flights at Beijing's Daxing International Airport. PHOTOS: AFP
Jul 13, 2021 06:00 am

BEIJING: Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Beijing as schools and tourist sites were shut due to torrential downpours and gale-force winds yesterday.

City authorities issued warnings to residents to stay home as the Chinese capital faced its biggest storm this year.

As much as 100mm of rain was predicted through the day in some areas, and aviation tracker VariFlight recorded some 700 flights cancelled at the city's two airports.

Weather authorities warned of "extreme rainstorms" plus thunder and lightning from late Sunday to yesterday evening in Beijing and its neighbouring areas.

A landslide was recorded in one of the city's northern districts, with state broadcaster CCTV showing pictures of a road blocked by fallen rocks. Heavy rain held up efforts to clear the road.

Children stayed home as kindergartens, primary and secondary schools closed yesterday.

Popular attractions including a part of the Great Wall were also shut, with some districts suspending rural homestays.

Some of Beijing's automatictrains would be operated manually instead, state media said.

Across the country, weather authorities have warned of floods in 14 rivers, including tributaries in Sichuan and Shaanxi. - AFP

