Flights cancelled, trains delayed as severe weather hits Beijing

BEIJING Strong winds and heavy rainfall hit Beijing yesterday morning, causing more than 100 flights to be cancelled and delays for dozens of trains.

The Chinese capital's meteorological bureau on Saturday afternoon issued a yellow alert for lightning expected in the city from 2am to 2pm yesterday.

It also warned that some areas might face gusts of wind and hail.

Capital International Airport yesterday had cancelled 111 out of 436 scheduled flights up to noon.

A China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou, which was landing in Beijing around noon, reported cracks on its windshield after it was hit by hailstones.

The flight arrived safely with no injuries onboard, the airline said.

Railway departments said yesterday afternoon that they had adopted measures limiting the speeds of some intercity trains between Beijing and Tianjin, while also cancelling a number of services due to strong winds and significant rainfall.

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were expected to last until last night, according to the National Meteorological Centre, which issued a blue alert for severe weather on Saturday.

Southwest Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangxi provinces were also expected to experience severe weather in the coming days.