Flights resume at Kuwait airport after heavy rain

People taking advantage of the flooded main road of the Daeya area of Kuwait City by riding on a boat.

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait resumed flights yesterday after shutting down its international airport on Wednesday.

Heavy rain flooded the city, and flights had to be diverted to neighbouring countries not affected by deadly storms.

"Rain overnight on Wednesday submerged the main passages at the airport, resulting in the diverting of several incoming flights to Dubai, Bahrain and Dammam airports," said the head of Kuwait's civil aviation, Sheikh Salman al-Sabah.

All departing flights were cancelled, Sheikh Salman told AFP.

The heavy rain was estimated by the national meteorological department at 96mm - almost equal to the country's average annual rainfall.

The deluge flooded bridges and main roads and damaged buildings in residential areas.

A man drowned on Saturday as he tried to rescue his family from their flooded home.

The Kuwaiti government ordered public offices and schools to shut on Wednesday and yesterday as the authorities urged people to stay at home.

Torrential rains have swept across the region, with Jordan hit the worst. At least 13 people have died in flash floods in the kingdom.