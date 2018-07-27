Floods from Laos dam collapse force evacuations in Cambodia, 27 dead

ATTAPEU, LAOS The torrent of water unleashed in a deadly Laos dam collapse has drained into Cambodia, forcing thousands to evacuate, as rescuers yesterday battled monsoon rains to find scores of Laotians still missing.

At least 27 people have been confirmed dead, with 131 still missing, after the Xe-Namnoy dam collapsed on Monday.

It is an unprecedented accident to strike the hydropower industry in Laos, where the Communist government has dammed large sections of its myriad waterways to generate electricity that is mostly sold to its neighbours.

The search and rescue effort entered a third day yesterday, with China, Vietnam and Thailand sending in specialists, while villagers picked through their wrecked, mud-caked homes for possessions as the flood waters receded.

Carcasses of livestock floated in the knee-deep water in a devastated village.

Thousands of villagers downstream in Cambodia have also been forced to flee as the water once held back by the dam flowed south.

Cambodian soldiers ferried villagers and motorbikes from flooded zones on wooden boats, while supplies were handed out to some who found refuge on dry land.

In Laos, Chinese rescuers in life jackets and helmets joined local soldiers searching for the missing, while community volunteers pitched in with private boats to return to villages still submerged.

Residents recalled their terror as water rushed through their homes.

Mr Tran Van Bien, 47, from Ban Mai village close to the dam, said he was told to evacuate two hours before the dam burst, running to a neighbour's house with his family as his home filled with water.

"We were on the roof of that house the whole night, cold and scared. At 4am, a wooden boat passed by and we decided to send my wife and my kid out," he told AFP from a nearby town where he eventually found dry land.

"My wife tied our child to her body, saying if they died, they would die together rather than be alone."

The US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) Xe-Namnoy dam was a joint venture between Laos, Thai and Korean companies. Two South Korean companies involved said damage was reported at the facility a day before the auxiliary "Saddle D" dam collapsed.

However, a timeline from operator Korea Western Power obtained by AFP said 11cm of subsidence was spotted at the dam's centre as early as Friday.

The company told AFP it could not yet determine the cause of the collapse.

"It is too early to define whether it was a natural disaster or a man-made disaster," a spokesman said yesterday.