Florida official said building was safe despite warning

Search and rescue for victims continue as death toll from the partial collapse of a high-rise condominium complex near Miami rose to nine.

MIAMI: An inspector had assured residents of a high-rise condominium in Surfside, Florida, that their building was sound a month after an engineering report warned of structural damage that required prompt repair in 2018, US media reported.

The Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday as residents slept.

The death toll stood at nine on Sunday, and more than 150 people were missing as rescue teams picked through the rubble without detecting signs of life.

What caused nearly half the 12-storey, 156-unit building to cave in has yet to be determined but a 2018 inspection found major structural deterioration in the parking garage beneath the 40-year-old tower, accordingly to an engineer's report.