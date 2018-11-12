Florida orders vote recount in Senate, governor races

A Leon County Supervisor of Elections employee showing an original ballot and one marked as machine counted to election recount observers.

WASHINGTON: Florida will hold a machine recount of votes in its neck-and-neck races for the US Senate and governor, officials said on Saturday, setting up a days-long wait for closure in two of the most closely-watched contests of the midterm elections.

Results of the recount are due by 3 pm on Thursday (4am on Friday, Singapore time) for the two races, which along with those for governor in Georgia and for the US Senate in Arizona, are the most high-profile contests still undecided after Tuesday's vote.

In Florida's election for the US Senate, Republican Governor Rick Scott had seen his lead narrow over incumbent Democratic US Senator Bill Nelson to about 12,500 votes, or 0.15 per cent, by Saturday evening. In the gubernatorial contest, Republican Ron DeSantis' lead over Democrat Andrew Gillum fell to about 33,700 votes, or 0.41 per cent.

After the machine recount results are delivered, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner will order manual recounts if two candidates are separated by 0.25 per cent of the vote or less.