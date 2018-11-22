‘Foolish’ to cancel arms deal with Saudi over murder: Trump

The CIA believes that journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder was ordered by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (above).

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump vowed to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about the plan to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month.

Defying intense pressure from US lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Saudi Arabia, Mr Trump also said he would not cancel military contracts with the kingdom.

He said it would be a "foolish" move that would only benefit Russia and China, US competitors in the arms market.

Mr Trump said US intelligence agencies were still studying the evidence around Mr Khashoggi's killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 and who planned it.

On Tuesday, he stressed Saudi Arabia's weapons purchases and its role in keeping world oil prices low as influencing his decision.

"It's all about, for me, very simple. It's America first," Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said of the possibility that the Saudi crown prince had a hand in the murder: "Maybe he did, maybe he didn't."

His comments contradicted the CIA, which believes Mr Khashoggi's death was ordered directly by the crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said they had asked Mr Trump for a second human rights probe.

Turkey yesterday accused the US of trying to turn a blind eye to the murder and dismissed Mr Trump's comments as "comic".