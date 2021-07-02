Foreign forces trying to bully China will get 'heads bashed', Xi warns

Organisers ensured President Xi Jinping's speech marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China reached as many Chinese as possible.

BEIJING : China's president yesterday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will "get their heads bashed", and hailed a "new world" created by its people as the ruling Communist Party marked the centenary of its founding.

In an hour-long address from Tiananmen Square, Mr Xi Jinping pledged to build up China's military, committed to the "reunification" of Taiwan and said social stability would be ensured in Hong Kong.

DESTROYING

"The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world," said Mr Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mr Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic.

"Only socialism can save China."

Mr Xi said the people of China would never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate them.

"Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," he said, sparking applause from an audience of 70,000 gathered in the massive square. The phrase became the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo yesterday morning.

China will build up its armed forces to safeguard sovereignty, security and development, elevating it to world-class standards, Mr Xi said.

"We must accelerate the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces," said Mr Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, which controls the country's armed forces.

Resolving the Taiwan question and realising China's complete "reunification" is an "unswerving historical task" of the party, Mr Xi said.

"All sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely smashing any 'Taiwan independence' plots," he said.

China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own.

Regarding Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Xi said China will "stay true to the letter and spirit of the 'one country, two systems' principle", under which the two are promised a high degree of autonomy.