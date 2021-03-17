Foreigners who get Chinese Covid-19 vaccine can visit China

BEIJING : China is poised to allow some foreigners back in, provided they have taken a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine.

Chinese embassies in several countries issued notices saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab.

The embassy in the US said in a statement dated on Monday that it would begin to process "visa applicants inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccines".

This would apply from this week to those visiting China for work resumption, business travel, or "humanitarian needs", such as reuniting with family members.

The statement said this applied to those who had either had two doses of the vaccine or a single dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa.