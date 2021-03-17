Foreigners who get Chinese Covid-19 vaccine can visit China
BEIJING : China is poised to allow some foreigners back in, provided they have taken a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine.
Chinese embassies in several countries issued notices saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab.
The embassy in the US said in a statement dated on Monday that it would begin to process "visa applicants inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccines".
This would apply from this week to those visiting China for work resumption, business travel, or "humanitarian needs", such as reuniting with family members.
The statement said this applied to those who had either had two doses of the vaccine or a single dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa.
Embassies in other countries, including India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Italy and Sri Lanka, have published similar statements. Those arriving in China will still have to face a quarantine of up to three weeks. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now