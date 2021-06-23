Former Johor chief says PM Muhyiddin has hinted at year-end election

PETALING JAYA : The political uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia just got cloudier after former Johor chief minister Osman Sapian said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has hinted that Malaysia may go to the polls by the end of the year.

The Sinar Harian newspaper reported that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) lawmaker said he was given this impression by Mr Muhyiddin, Bersatu's president, during a virtual party meeting on June 16.

Mr Osman said the election would likely take place when the national budget 2022 is completed at the federal and state levels, The Star reported.

"If the budget has been passed and announced at the federal level, we will have to look at the states. Otherwise, we will have to wait for the states first. Most likely, the general election will be held at the end of this year, either in November or December," he said.

"After all, nothing is impossible because there was a general election before this that was called after the budget was announced."

Johor Bersatu deputy chairman Md Nasir Hashim told the News Straits Times that Mr Muhyiddin had asked that preparations be made for the election, which could be held either at the end of the year or early next year.

He told New Straits Times: "The president wishes to help the economy recover first, especially the lives of the people, with a reduction of Covid-19 cases and 60 per cent to 80 per cent of the people vaccinated before (the election) happens."

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun told The Straits Times that there is a possibility of Mr Muhyiddin calling for an election this year and "consolidating his power".

Dr Oh said that some key leaders of Umno - a major partner in Mr Muhyiddin's administration that has threatened to pull its support for him - could yet be convicted and jailed in the various ongoing corruption trials, allowing the party to be taken over by individuals who are more amenable towards the premier.

"In that case, the two parties could come together and face an election by the end of the year. If he can get rid of the top Umno leaders, he is basically sailing free because those replacing them would be more amenable towards working with Bersatu," he said.