Former Malaysian King’s wife posts video following divorce

Just after news reports emerged that they had divorced after a whirlwind romance, Russian ex-beauty queen Oksana Voevodina shared a video on Instagram revealing intimate details of her relationship with former Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan.

In the video posted on Wednesday, Ms Voevodina, 27, said: "I will take care of him, and of course, I want to be the last person in his life, and I want to live with him until the end of my life."

Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V, 49, speaking in the Instagram video, lists children as their family's "priority number one, because the children carry on your legacy".

"For me, the two most important (things) are patience and understanding," he added in the video.

"Love is good... But after 15, 20 years, the patience and understanding is going to take over the love."

He also said that although he and Ms Voevodina, a former Miss Moscow, do not share many hobbies, "there is a lot of understanding".

It is not clear when and where the video was filmed, but as of yesterday morning, it has garnered over 195,000 views and over 1,500 comments, The Straits Times reported.

Ms Voevodina has posted several photos of herself with Sultan Muhammad V since June 4 and her Instagram account has been verified with a blue tick. She has over 380,000 followers to date, the New Straits Times reported.

The couple were said to have married on June 7 last year when Sultan Muhammad V was the Malaysian King, but it was only months later that video clips of their wedding reception made the rounds internationally.

On Wednesday, the New Straits Times, quoting sources, said a copy of the couple's divorce certificate was making its rounds on social media was genuine.

The certificate, which bears the Kelantan state crest and is marked as the copy of the wife, indicates the divorce was done through the utterance of the word "talak" three times - the most severe and irreversible form of divorce in Islam.

The date of the divorce was listed as June 22 and it was marked as taking place in Singapore, The New Straits Times reported.

The news comes barely two months after the couple's son, Ismail Leon, was born, and only about seven months after the pair's surprise marriage in Moscow.

The former King has made few public appearances since he stepped down on Jan 6 and became the first monarch in the country's history to abdicate.