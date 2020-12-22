Former Malaysian minister gets jail, $660,000 fine for corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has been sentenced to 12 months' jail and fined RM2 million (S$660,000) by the High Court after he was found guilty in his RM2 million corruption case.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the prosecution has proved its case "beyond reasonable doubt" while also dismissing Tengku Adnan's claims of political persecution, The Straits Times reported.

The decision comes just a fortnight after Tengku Adnan was discharged from another corruption trial by the High Court over a separate charge involving the receipt of RM1 million from another businessman.

NOT THE FIRST

The judge also said Tengku Adnan, who is treasurer-general of Umno, the biggest party in Malaysia's ruling Perikatan Nasional alliance, is not the first high-ranking public servant and politician to be convicted of a crime.

"There have been others. Everyone is equal before the law. I do not doubt that he has served the country for many years, but the sentence must reflect the crime and be a deterrent to others," he said.

Tengku Adnan's lawyer Tan Hock Chuan asked for a stay of execution and this was allowed by the judge.

Mr Tan also asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence but to give a fine of less than RM2,000 in order for his client to retain his position as the Putrajaya Member of Parliament but this was not accepted by the judge.