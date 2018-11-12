Former Malaysian PM Najib to face more charges

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak, two former ministers, a former deputy minister and two others are expected to be charged with corruption, Berita Harian reported.

The report said Najib, a former aide and a former minister were involved in investigations over a controversial solar panel project for schools in Sarawak.

On that project, it was previously reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had questioned several individuals, including Najib's former aide as well as former education minister Mahdzir Khalid.

The report added that the former minister who is expected to be charged next week was involved in the sale of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) land.

It was reported that former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor had been called up 12 times by the MACC over investigations into the dubious land deals involving DBKL.

The report also said that the former deputy minister is believed to be involved in the alleged misappropriation of RM$25m (S$8.2m) from the National Film Development Corporation.