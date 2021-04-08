Former Malaysian PM Najib faces bankruptcy over tax bill
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak is facing bankruptcy for allegedly failing to pay RM1.69 billion (S$520 million) in taxes.
Najib, 67, lost power in 2018 when his party was defeated at the polls after he became embroiled in a financial scandal.
Najib and some others were accused of stealing billions from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and he has since been convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail in the first of several trials he is facing over the fraud.
Last year, a court ordered Najib - who remains free on bail and is still an MP - to pay RM1.69 billion in taxes owed between 2011 and 2017.
Late Tuesday, Najib said that tax officials issued a notice demanding he settle the bill, otherwise they will launch bankruptcy proceedings.
If he is declared bankrupt, he will lose his seat in Parliament and be barred from standing in elections. He insisted he had always paid his taxes, and that the case against him is politically motivated. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now