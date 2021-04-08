Former Malaysian PM Najib faces bankruptcy over tax bill

Najib Razak is alleged to have failed to pay $520 million in taxes.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak is facing bankruptcy for allegedly failing to pay RM1.69 billion (S$520 million) in taxes.

Najib, 67, lost power in 2018 when his party was defeated at the polls after he became embroiled in a financial scandal.

Najib and some others were accused of stealing billions from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and he has since been convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail in the first of several trials he is facing over the fraud.

Last year, a court ordered Najib - who remains free on bail and is still an MP - to pay RM1.69 billion in taxes owed between 2011 and 2017.

Late Tuesday, Najib said that tax officials issued a notice demanding he settle the bill, otherwise they will launch bankruptcy proceedings.