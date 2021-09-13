World

Former president Bush warns of domestic terrorism on 9/11 anniversary

Mr George W. Bush was president during the 9/11 attacks. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 13, 2021 06:00 am

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA: On the 20th anniversary of the deadliest attack on US soil, Mr George W. Bush, who was president at the time, warned of a new danger from within the country.

"We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," he said on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks.

"There is little cultural overlaps between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home ... they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them."

The United States has seen an uptick in homegrown terror threats in recent years, particularly from white supremacists, capped by the deadly Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol by followers of former president Donald Trump. - REUTERS

