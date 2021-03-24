Former Yangon chief minister alleging Suu Kyi took bribes aired on TV

MYANMAR: Myanmar's ruling military yesterday showed video testimony at a televised news conference of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.

Former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein said in the video that he visited Ms Suu Kyi multiple times and gave her money "whenever needed".

It also showed a mayor of Naypyitaw alleging her National League for Democracy (NLD) party had committed electoral fraud by inventing voters, including in one township tripling the number.

Videos of people saying they were paid by NLD representatives were shown at the news conference.

Ms Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, is being held in detention.

Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up.

The military also said it was sad about people killed in its brutal crackdown on anti-coup protests, but vowed to press ahead with stamping out what it called "anarchy".

More than 260 people have been killed since nationwide protests erupted against the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

In a news conference in the capital Naypyidaw, junta spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun put the death toll at 164.