Four arrested over acid attack on 3-year-old British boy

LONDON: British police have arrested four men in London after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in the central English city of Worcester.

The toddler was in a pushchair with his family when a corrosive substance was "thrown or sprayed" over him, police said.

Witnesses described a woman screaming for help as a "skinny white guy" fled the Home Bargains store on Saturday.

One onlooker told the Daily Mail that the mum was later seen with her head in her hands screaming: "My baby, my baby, what have they done to my baby?"

Ms Rachel Bryant, 22, was quoted in the Mirror as saying: "I had been shopping with my mum and we were heading to Home Bargains (where the boy was attacked) when there were loads of police and ambulances.

"I saw a woman crying and being comforted by police. I did not know what it was all about.

"When I heard about the little boy being attacked with acid, I could not believe it. I assume the woman I saw could have been his mum or relative.

"It is horrendous to think something like this could happen to a little boy in the middle of a shop on a Saturday afternoon."

The boy was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arm and face, Reuters reported.

"He has since been discharged, but the long-term implications of his injuries are unknown at this time," police said.

Chief Superintendent Mark Travis told the media: "The child received injuries to his face and arms. I am pleased to say that subsequently today, that child has been released from hospital and is back with his family and we have specialist officers supporting the family.

"The child was with his family members and was well looked after and remained with his family all the way through to hospital.

"At the moment, we are really trying to understand the motive."

The leader of Worcester City Council, Mr Marc Bayliss, described the attack as "absolutely pure evil", The Guardian reported.

Worcester MP Robin Walker called it "horrific" and said the "shock will be universal".

Police said they had arrested three men, aged 22, 25 and 26, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. Another 39-year-old man, arrested earlier, remains in custody.