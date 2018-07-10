Four more boys successfully rescued from Thai cave

The rescued schoolboys being moved from a military helicopter to a waiting ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai, Thailand, last night.

Divers successfully guided four more of the boys trapped in a Thai cave to safety yesterday as the official in charge of the rescue effort said mission time was getting faster.

He said divers yesterday shaved two hours off the mission on Sunday, when they also got four boys out.

"Our rescuers can shorten the operation time by two hours," Mr Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the former governor of Chiang Rai province, said to a round of applause at a press conference.

There are now four boys and their football coach left in the cave. Mr Narongsak said more than 100 people, including 18 international cave divers, took part in the operation yesterday.

"2 days, 8 Wild Boars. Hooyah," the Thai Navy Seals said in a post on their official Facebook page, referring to the boys and their coach by the name of their football team.

Each boy brought out of the cave in Mae Sai, in Chiang Rai province, yesterday was examined by doctors before being carried away on stretchers to waiting Thai military helicopters.

They were flown to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, where their friends who were rescued earlier are. All are in isolation to ensure they do not have any infections.

The rescue operation, like on Sunday, was suspended yesterday after the last boy emerged to allow the team of international and Thai divers to rest and restock air tanks.

"Again, we have to prepare equipment that will take another 20 hours. I can't give you exact timing (for the next operation)," said Mr Narongsak. "We are confident that the next operation will be better and should be 100 per cent successful," he added.

The operation resumed at 11am yesterday in perfect weather conditions. The sun was shining over the mountain range and no rain was in sight.

A fall in water levels in the cave - thanks to non-stop pumping and the break in the weather - worked to the advantage of rescuers, making it possible for those making their way out to walk on some stretches of their six-hour journey.

When diving, the compressed air tanks on the boys had to be released from their backs and rolled through in narrow parts of the cave. None of the boys - who range in age from 11 to 16 - have diving experience.

Their coach is 25.

The rescue operation claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver last Friday.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha travelled to Chiang Rai yesterday to meet the families of those trapped.

The authorities declined to provide the identities of the rescued boys, out of respect for the families of those still trapped.