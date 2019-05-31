Fox host, Chinese state TV anchor face off over trade war

BEIJING A Chinese state TV anchor and a host from Fox Business, whose sparring over the US-China trade war has been avidly followed on Chinese social media, brought their duel to the American cable network for what turned out to be a respectful encounter.

The showdown between Ms Liu Xin of state-run English channel CGTN and Fox Business Network host Trish Regan was aired on Wednesday evening in the US but was not shown live on TV in China, though it had been hyped by state and social media.

Many people in China followed the debate on state broadcaster CCTV's blog and some watched via livestream, while others on social media were clamouring for the full video.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

The 16-minute segment began with Ms Liu correcting Ms Regan to say that she was not a member of the Chinese Communist Party and was speaking for herself as a CGTN journalist. Otherwise, there was little in the way of fireworks.

Ms Liu agreed that intellectual property theft was a problem, although not only in China, and that there was a "consensus" in China that "without the protection of IP rights, nobody, no country, no individual, can be strong and can develop itself."

Ms Regan asked Ms Liu to define state capitalism, and Ms Liu described China's system of "socialism with Chinese characteristics, where market forces are expected to play the dominating or the deciding role in the allocation of resources."