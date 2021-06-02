Foxconn and its founder Gou apply to buy BioNTech vaccines for Taiwan

TAIPEI : Foxconn and its billionaire founder Terry Gou sought permission from Taiwan's government yesterday to buy Covid-19 vaccines from Germany's BioNTech.

Taiwan has seen a rise in infections and reported 327 domestic cases yesterday.

The proposed purchase of 5 million doses comes after the government gave in to pressure from opposition parties to allow firms, religious groups and local governments to arrange imports.

The Taiwanese government's own deal with BioNTech fell through earlier this year - a problem Taiwan has blamed on pressure from Beijing. China has denied the accusation.

Mr Gou, who has retired from the world's largest contract manufacturer, said he hopes to airlift the shots from Germany to Taiwan without going through any middlemen.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the government was reviewing the application.

After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is now dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions.

It has vaccinated fewer than 2 per cent of its 23.5 million people, but has almost 30 million shots on order from AstraZeneca, Moderna and two domestic firms.

Taiwan's government has stipulated that only it can distribute the shots. Companies and other groups must also provide letters of authorisation from the original manufacturer.