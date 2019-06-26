French restaurant Mirazur is named best in the world
French restaurant Mirazur in Menton, France, took the top spot in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 at a gala awards ceremony at the Sands Theatre in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on June 25.
Last year's winner Osteria Francescana from Modena, Italy, was not eligible for this year's list after a Best of the Best category was created this year for previous No. 1 restaurants.
Odette remained Singapore's only entry in the list, coming in at No. 18. The fine-dining French restaurant helmed by chef Julien Royer at National Gallery Singapore was No. 28 last year.
The highest entry for a restaurant in Asia was Gaggan from Bangkok. It was No. 4, rising a notch from No 5. previously.
This was the first time The World's 50 Best Restaurants' awards ceremony was held in Asia. The list is produced by UK media company William Reed Business Media and is based on a poll of international chefs, restaurateurs, gourmands and restaurant critics. - THE STRAITS TIMES
