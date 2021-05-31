Gang of three fires at crowd in Miami, 2 dead, 20 hurt

MIAMI Two people were killed and at least 20 injured yesterday when a gang of three shot indiscriminately into a crowd outside a concert in Miami, Florida, the local police said.

The mass shooting happened during the early hours at the El Mula Banquet Hall, north-west of the coastal city's downtown.

The venue was "hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside", Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

When an SUV approached the scene, "three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd".

The trio, who used assault rifles and handguns, got back in the car and fled the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found two people dead. At least 20 injured people ended up in hospital, with at least one in a critical condition.