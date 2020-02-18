Gay Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg slams criticism of his sexuality

Mr Pete Buttigieg (right) with his husband, Chasten, who is a teacher. PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON : Gay Democratic Party presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg insisted on Sunday his sexuality would not damage his prospects, saying the US had "moved on" as a country, after homophobic jibes by allies of US President Donald Trump.

The 38-year-old said he would not take lectures from supporters of a man who has faced accusations ranging from rape to sleeping with a porn star.

"I am in a faithful, loving, committed marriage. I'm proud of my marriage and I'm proud of my husband, and I'm not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the US," Mr Buttigieg told Fox News.

His comments come after veteran radio host Limbaugh told listeners last week that Mr Trump would relish going head-to-head with a candidate who kissed his husband onstage.

"Boy, can you see Trump have fun with that?" said Limbaugh, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian honour - during Mr Trump's State of the Union speech this month.

Mr Sebastian Gorka, another ultra-conservative pundit who used to work in the Trump White House, asked his listeners why was "a homosexual guy lecturing us" about abortion rights.

Fellow Democrats and some prominent Republicans have criticised the comments, while Mr Trump has said he thinks there is no reason why America would not elect a gay president.