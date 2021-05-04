German cops shut down one of world's largest child porn websites

BERLIN: German police have uncovered one of the world's largest underground websites for child pornography with more than 400,000 users and arrested four people connected to the platform, prosecutors said yesterday.

The Boystown platform has existed since at least June 2019 and was accessible only through the so-called Darknet, German authorities said in a statement.

The website was used for the worldwide exchange of child pornography. It enabled the 400,000 members to retrieve child pornography content and exchange footage with one another in chat areas as well as via voice channels.

"Among the images and video recordings shared were also recordings of the most severe sexual abuse of young children," prosecutors said.

The police arrested three main suspects, who are accused of operating and maintaining the platform, during raids on seven properties last month.

A fourth man, a 64-year-old from Hamburg, has been arrested on suspicion of being a member of the platform and having posted more than 3,500 contributions on the site, making him one of the most active users.