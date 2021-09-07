German envoy to China dies less than two weeks into his job
BEIJING: Germany's Ambassador to China Jan Hecker died suddenly, less than two weeks after taking up his post, the European nation's foreign office said yesterday.
Mr Hecker, 54, a foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, had presented his credentials at China's Foreign Ministry on Aug 24, the embassy in the Chinese capital said.
A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday there was no reason to believe the death had a political dimension.
"There is no indication that the death is linked to his political function," ministry spokesman Andrea Sasse said in Berlin.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "We are shocked to learn about the sudden death of Ambassador Hecker, who had been working actively to promote China-Germany relations since assuming his post."
Mr Hecker had appeared "happy and all right" when he hosted an event about German artist Joseph Beuys at his Beijing home last Friday, a guest at the event said. - REUTERS
