German firms woo workers with long holidays, shorter hours

BERLIN: German companies are so desperate to attract staff that they are falling over themselves to offer perks such as long holidays, shorter hours, flexible shifts and sabbaticals, even though employees here already work the fewest hours in the developed world.

Last year, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, one of the country's biggest employers, offered workers a choice between six days extra annual leave, a 2.6 per cent pay rise or a one-hour cut in the working week.

Of around 137,000 staff given the choice, 58 per cent opted to add more leave to the 28 to 30 days they already receive; 40 per cent went for the pay rise and just 2 per cent cut their weekly hours to 38 from the current 39.

"In Germany, the topic of the demographic shift is a big problem," Ms Sigrid Heudorf, head of employment conditions at Deutsche Bahn, told Reuters in an interview.

"We have a big challenge of attracting employees and making them loyal to us. We have to think about what employees want."

Germans work fewer hours than most, just 1,363 per worker in 2016, down from 1,452 in 2000, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

That compares to an average of 1,763 in the 35-member OECD, with US workers putting in 1,783 hours and Mexicans toiling hardest - 2,255 hours a year.

More than half of German employers are struggling to hire employees versus a global average of 45 per cent, with 82 per cent of large firms reporting difficulty, the survey showed.

During a recent visit to Berlin, billionaire German-American venture capitalist Peter Thiel said young people were more interested in going to nightclubs than making their fortunes, joking that the capital offers a "work-life-life-life balance".