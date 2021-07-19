German state premier says sorry for laughing while at flood-hit town

Mr Armin Laschet (hands clasped) was joking in the background while President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was expressing sympathy for victims in Erftstadt town.

(Above) A firefighter walking past houses ripped apart by floods in Schuld, in the Eifel region.

Wrecked cars and trucks flooded on the B265 federal highway in Erftstadt. Parts of western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain resulting in flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars.

BERLIN: German chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, the front runner in the race to succeed Ms Angela Merkel, was forced to apologise on Saturday after he was caught on camera laughing during a visit to a flood-ravaged town.

Mr Laschet, the premier of hard-hit North-Rhine Westphalia state, was seen chatting and joking in the background with several people while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was expressing sympathy for victims in Erftstadt town.

At one point in the clip, Mr Laschet bursts out laughing for several seconds.

"Laschet laughs while the country cries," the best-selling Bild Daily said on its website.

Mr Laschet later apologised on Twitter, saying he was deeply moved by the suffering of the flood victims and regretted "the impression that was given by a conversation situation".

"This was inappropriate and I'm sorry," he said.

The death toll from devastating floods has risen to 156 in Germany, the police said yesterday morning.

In Rhineland-Palatinate state alone, one of the worst-hit regions in western Germany, the police reported 110 dead, up from 98 previously.