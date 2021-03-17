Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots, WHO appeals for calm

BERLIN/GENEVA : France, Germany and Italy said on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side effects from taking the vaccine, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

Still, the decision by the European Union's three biggest countries to put the AstraZeneca inoculations on hold threw the struggling vaccination campaign in the 27-nation group into disarray.

Denmark and Norway stopped giving the shot last week after reporting isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count.

Iceland, Bulgaria, Ireland and the Netherlands followed suit.

Spain will stop using the vaccine for at least 15 days, Cadena Ser radio reported, citing unnamed sources.

The top WHO scientist reiterated on Monday that there have been no documented deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines.