Germany tries serial killer nurse over worst post-war murder spree

Niels Hoegel hiding his face behind a folder as he waits for the opening of another session of his trial.

BERLIN German nurse Niels Hoegel, already serving a lengthy term for previous killings, will go on trial before anguished relatives tomorrow over the murders of around 100 more people - a spree prosecutors say is unprecedented in the post-war period.

The 41-year-old is accused of intentionally administering medical overdoses to patients in his care in order to be able to bring them back to life at the last moment.

He rarely succeeded.

Prosecutors say at least 35 patients were killed at a hospital in the northern city of Oldenburg where he worked, and perhaps 64 more in nearby Delmenhorst, between 2000 and 2005.

"I hope that he will be found guilty on each count so that the loved ones can finally find some closure," said Ms Petra Klein, who runs the local chapter of the victims' aid group Weisser Ring.

Some 126 relatives will serve as co-plaintiffs in the new trial and are expected to fill the specially designated courtroom in Oldenburg, along with around 80 journalists.

For the accused - who fellow inmates say calls himself the most notorious criminal in Germany since the war - little will change.