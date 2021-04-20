Get access to SPH radio shows, podcasts, exclusive content on new app

Listeners of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) various audio programmes, from its radio shows to podcasts, can now download a new streaming application.

The Awedio app consolidates the company's audio offerings, plus additional exclusive content. It is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

It will give users live access to radio stations - Money FM 89.3, ONE FM 91.3, Kiss92 FM, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM100.3 - and enable them to catch up on segments they may have missed through each station's podcasts-on-demand section.

Listeners will also have access to podcasts from SPH's news publications, such as The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times.

Awedio will also have exclusive original podcasts, with topics ranging from health and entertainment to true crime and supernatural phenomena.

It will include a podcast called The Land Before Bedtime for children.

SPH said the app has the following key features: Easy podcast discovery through intuitive categorisation; push notifications when radio shows are starting or when new podcast episodes are released; the ability to download podcasts, as well as a sleep timer.