Getting Covid jab in Australia is like The Hunger Games: Official

People queueing (above) outside a vaccination centre in Sydney - a sight likened to The Hunger Games films by an official.

SYDNEY: Getting vaccinated in Australia is like The Hunger Games, a top health official said yesterday, as the country battles scarce supplies during a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

A vaccine shortage has led to panicked efforts by people looking to get jabbed, said Mr Brad Hazzard, Health Minister for New South Wales.

"It is almost a sense now of The Hunger Games of people chasing vaccine," he said of desperate residents turning up at mass vaccination centres or making regular calls to medical facilities in the hope of securing an appointment.

Set in a dystopian future, the wildly popular Hunger Games books and films saw a group of young people selected annually to participate in a televised battle to the death.

Just 7 per cent of Australia's roughly 25 million residents have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest proportions for any developed nation.

The government bet heavily on AstraZeneca and developing a home-grown vaccine, which failed in trials.

Many Australians have shunned the available AstraZeneca offering - now recommended only for those aged over 60 - and tried to secure appointments to get the Pfizer shot. But the odds have not been in their favour as efforts to get more doses of Pfizer and other vaccines remain hampered by late decisions on ordering and limited global supply.

UNDER PRESSURE

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to increase the vaccination rate, as an outbreak in locked-down Sydney grew to more than 300.

Mr Hazzard warned that "until we get enough vaccine - and enough GPs at the front line able to provide that vaccine into arms - we will continue to have... The Hunger Games going on here".

Authorities trying to stamp out the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant there said yesterday that the next two days would be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether to extend a stay-home order beyond Friday.

Sydney, a city of five million people, was put under lockdown for two weeks, but yesterday it reported 35 cases, matching the worst daily figure for this year.

"We expect the case numbers of people in isolation to keep going up," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. "What we are really looking at are the number of people who have still been infectious in the community and what impact that will have in the next few days."

Of yesterday's cases, 28 were in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, and seven spent time in the community while infectious.