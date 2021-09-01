Ghostly image of last US soldier leaving Kabul books place in history

Major-General Chris Donahue, seen through a night vision device, was the last American soldier to board the final flight out of Afghanistan a minute before midnight on Monday.

KABUL Carrying his rifle down by his side, Major-General Chris Donahue, commander of the storied 82nd Airborne Division, became the last American soldier to board the final flight out of Afghanistan a minute before midnight on Monday.

Taken with a night vision device from a side window of the C-17 transport plane, the ghostly green and black image of the general striding towards the aircraft waiting on the tarmac at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport was released by the Pentagon hours after the United States ended its 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

That ghostly image of the last US soldier out has booked a place in history.

Completing a military operation that with the help of allies succeeded in evacuating 123,000 civilians from Afghanistan, the last planeload of US troops left under cover of night.

Meanwhile, many of the bright and garish sights and sounds of city life in Afghanistan were changing as those left behind tried to fit in with the austere tone of their new Taleban rulers.

NO MUSIC

Taleban authorities in Kandahar issued a formal order against radio stations playing music and female announcers last week but for many, no formal order was necessary.

Already, colourful signs outside beauty parlours have been painted over, jeans have been replaced by traditional dress, and radio stations have replaced their normal menu of Hindi and Persian pop and call-in shows with sombre patriotic music.

"It is not that the Taleban ordered us to change anything, we have altered the programming for now as we don't want the Taleban to force us to close down," said Mr Khalid Sediqqi, a producer at a private radio station in the central city of Ghazni.

During the 20 years of Western-backed government, a lively popular culture grew up in Kabul and other cities with a mash-up of bodybuilding, energy drinks, extravagant sculpted hairstyles and jangly pop songs. Turkish soap operas and television talent shows like Afghan Star became major hits.

For senior Taleban members who had faced years of fighting and hardship, the change is overdue.