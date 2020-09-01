Girl, 3, survives wild ride caught in tail of giant kite

The girl was caught by a kite and pulled into the sky during the Hsinchu International Kite Festival in Hsinchu, western Taiwan.

TAIPEI A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 30m into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed.

Horrified spectators screamed as the girl was catapulted high above them, where she was spun helplessly at the end of the kite's long orange streamer.

It took some 30 seconds before she was pulled back to the ground by members of the crowd as the kite was brought back under control.

Identifying the girl solely by the surname Lin, local news reports said she suffered, amazingly, only minor cuts.