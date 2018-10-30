Global pressure mounts on Sri Lankan President

COLOMBO Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is under increasing pressure to uphold the nation's Constitution and reconvene Parliament after his decision to replace the Prime Minister triggered political turmoil.

Sri Lanka was plunged into crisis last Friday when Mr Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and swore in former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to replace him, breaking up a fragile coalition governing the island.

Mr Wickremesinghe said his sacking was illegal and unconstitutional and maintains that he is still the prime minister, leading to a standoff between his party and labour unions loyal to Mr Sirisena.

On Sunday, Mr Arjuna Ranatunga, Petroleum Minister in the ousted Cabinet, tried to re-enter his office, leading to clashes in which one person was killed and two were injured.

The crisis has important ramifications in a battle for influence in South Asia between Sri Lanka's traditional allies, India and China.

China, long seen as a supporter of Mr Rajapaksa, has already congratulated him on becoming prime minister.

But India, the European Union and the US have all urged Mr Sirisena to abide by the Constitution.

"We call on the President, in consultation with the Speaker, to immediately reconvene Parliament and allow the democratically elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people to fulfil their responsibilities to affirm who will lead their government," US State Department spokesman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Sources said most foreign envoys have not sent congratulatory messages to Mr Rajapaksa as it could be interpreted as legitimising the new government while there were complaints his appointment was unconstitutional.

The political turmoil comes at a critical time as Sri Lanka's economy is struggling with slow growth and a weakening currency.