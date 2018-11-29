Global warming outpacing efforts to slow it: UN

A store in flames as the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California on Nov 8. The wildfire has left 87 dead and hundreds unaccounted for.

PARIS: Humanity is falling further behind in the race against climate change.

The gap between greenhouse gas emissions and levels needed to achieve the Paris climate treaty temperature goals continues to widen, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

With only 1 deg C of warming so far, the world has already seen deadly wildfires, heatwaves and hurricanes.

On current trends, temperatures are on track to rise roughly 4 deg C by the century's end, a scenario that would tear at the fabric of civilisation, scientists say.

To cap global warming at 2 deg C , national carbon-cutting pledges annexed to the 2015 Paris Agreement must collectively triple by 2030, according to the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) Emissions Gap report.

To hold the rise in Earth's temperature to 1.5 deg C above the pre-industrial benchmark, such efforts would have to increase five-fold.

"The emissions gap is much bigger than last year," UNEP's Mr Philip Drost, one of several coordinators for the annual report's ninth edition, said.

One obvious reason was a spike last year in the quantity of carbon dioxide, methane and other planet-warming gases escaping into the atmosphere.

This trend is set to continue this year, which saw a jump in CO2 emissions from the energy sector, according to the International Energy Agency, as well as an increase in the atmospheric concentration of CO2.

The gap between where we are and where we need to be also grew on paper. New calculations by the UN's top science panel sharply reduce the real-world potential for drawing CO2 out of the air, whether by planting more trees or capturing and storing CO2 emitted by power plants.

DEADLY EXTREME WEATHER

More broadly, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report released last month concluded that 2 deg C of warming - once seen as a safety guardrail - would in fact usher in a maelstrom of deadly extreme weather.

Taken together, rising emissions and revised projections on CO2 removal have widened the emissions gap by 15 per cent for a 2 deg C world, and by nearly 70 per cent for the 1.5 deg C target, according to the new report.

The news comes despite growth in solar and wind power, gains in energy efficiency, and climate action by business and local governments, said Mr Andrew Steer, president and CEO of the Washington DC-based World Resources Institute.

"We are chasing a bus (climate change ) and we are going faster and faster, setting new world records.

"But the bus is accelerating even faster, and the gap is increasing," he said

Momentum is most lacking at the national level, the report suggested.