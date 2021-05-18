Gojek and Tokopedia merging to create Indonesia tech giant

The combined entity, GoTo, will offer online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing, food delivery and other services.

JAKARTA Indonesian ride-hailing and payments company Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia are merging to create a multibillion-dollar tech company called GoTo in the country's largest deal yet.

The combined entity, which will span online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing and other services, will be the biggest privately held technology firm in the region.

It plans to list in Indonesia and the US later this year. Two sources said GoTo was seeking a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding that could enable it to raise about US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) followed by public market floats with a potential valuation of roughly US$40 billion.