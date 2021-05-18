World

Gojek and Tokopedia merging to create Indonesia tech giant

Gojek and Tokopedia merging to create Indonesia tech giant
The combined entity, GoTo, will offer online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing, food delivery and other services. PHOTO: AFP
May 18, 2021 06:00 am

JAKARTA Indonesian ride-hailing and payments company Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia are merging to create a multibillion-dollar tech company called GoTo in the country's largest deal yet.

The combined entity, which will span online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing and other services, will be the biggest privately held technology firm in the region.

It plans to list in Indonesia and the US later this year. Two sources said GoTo was seeking a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding that could enable it to raise about US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) followed by public market floats with a potential valuation of roughly US$40 billion.

The companies said their combined past valuation was US$18 billion based on fund-raising done in 2019 and early 2020. - REUTERS

With 45 fatalities, Malaysia logs its highest daily Covid death toll
World

M'sia reports a record 45 Covid deaths in one day

Related Stories

India reports another decline in infections but experts not convinced

Unicef: Rich nations can afford to donate over 150 million vaccines

Bill Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship: Report

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD