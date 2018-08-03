Google plans to launch censored search engine in China

BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO Google plans to launch a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites and search terms, two sources said, in a move that could mark its return to a market it abandoned eight years ago on censorship concerns.

The plan comes as China has stepped up scrutiny into business dealings involving US tech companies including Facebook, Apple and Qualcomm Inc amid intensifying trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Google, which quit China's search engine market in 2010, has been seeking ways to re-enter China where many of its products are blocked by regulators.

The Intercept earlier reported Google's China plans, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans.

The project is code named Dragonfly and has been under way since the spring of last year, the news website said on Wednesday.

Progress on the project picked up after a December meeting between Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and a top Chinese government official, it added.

Search terms about human rights, democracy, religion and peaceful protests will be among those blacklisted in the search engine app, which The Intercept said had already been demonstrated to the Chinese government.

The finalised version could be launched in the next six to nine months, pending approval from Chinese officials, it added.

The Chinese state-owned Securities Times, however, said reports of the return of Google's search engine to China were not true, citing information from "relevant departments".

But a Google employee familiar with the censored version of the search engine confirmed that the project was alive and genuine.

The worker, who declined to be named, said he had transferred out of his unit to avoid being involved.

Separately, a Chinese official with knowledge of the plans said Google has been in contact with the authorities at the Cyberspace Administration of China about a modified search programme.