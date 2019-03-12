Greek man saved from Ethiopia crash by being late

A Kenyan woman (in black) being comforted by a Red Cross worker after getting information about her loved ones who were on board the flight.

A man carrying a piece of debris on his head at the crash site of the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight near Bishoftu, a town 60km south-east of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

ATHENSA Greek man said on Sunday he would have been the 150th passenger on the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Boeing plane that crashed, killing all on board, except he arrived two minutes late for the flight.

"I was mad because nobody helped me to reach the gate on time," Mr Antonis Mavropoulos said in a Facebook post entitled "My lucky day" in which he includes a photo of his ticket.

Mr Mavropoulos, president of the International Solid Waste Association, a non-profit organisation, was travelling to Nairobi to attend the annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme, according to Athens News Agency.

He was supposed to board the plane but he reached the departure gate just two minutes after it was closed.

He booked a later flight but was then prevented from boarding by airport staff.

"They led me to the police station of the airport. The officer told me not to protest but to pray to God because I was the only passenger that didn't board the ET 302 flight that was lost," Mr Mavropoulos said in his post in which he admits being in shock.

The airport authorities explained that they wanted to question him because he was the only passenger booked onto the doomed flight who was not on board, AFP reported.

"They said they couldn't let me go before cross-checking my identity, the reason I hadn't boarded the plane et cetera."

The Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning take-off on Sunday from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

It ploughed into a field near Tulu Fara village outside the town of Bishoftu, 60km south-east of the Ethiopian capital.

Meanwhile at the crash site, Red Cross workers slowly picked through the widely scattered debris near the blackened crash crater, looking for the remains of 157 lives.

A shredded book. A battered passport. Business cards in multiple languages.

Heavy machinery dug for larger pieces of the plane.

The plane's "black box" of flight data and cockpit voice recorder had been found, Ethiopian Airlines said. The Associated Press quoted an airline official as saying that the box was partially damaged and "we will see what we can retrieve from it".

A witness told AFP that the plane came down in flames.

"The plane was already on fire when it crashed to the ground. The crash caused a big explosion," Mr Tegegn Dechasa recounted at the site.

"The plane was in flames in its rear side shortly before the crash. The plane was swerving erratically before the crash."

A local farmer, Mr Sisay Gemechu, said: "The plane seemed to be aiming to land at a nearby level open field but crashed before reaching there."

Among the dead were tourists, business travellers and United Nations staff, including some who worked for the World Food Programme, the UN refugee agency and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM said in a statement that early indications were that 19 staff of UN-affiliated organisations died in the crash.

Many were headed to an annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme, which opened in Nairobi on yesterday.