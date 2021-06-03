Guangdong province tightens Covid measures as cases persist

BEIJING: Cities in China's most populous province of Guangdong have locked down compounds and streets and ordered some travellers to furnish negative Covid-19 test results, as officials battle to control outbreaks.

All 10 of China's locally confirmed mainland cases on Tuesday were in southern Guangdong, the National Health Commission said yesterday, seven in the provincial capital of Guangzhou and three in the nearby city of Foshan.

China's manufacturing and export hub and its biggest province by economic output, Guangzhou has stepped up coronavirus prevention and control efforts since the latest wave of cases struck in late May.

It has reported 41 locally confirmed cases between May 21 and Tuesday, with six cases in Foshan.

The two cities have ordered home quarantine for residents of some neighbourhoods, and asked people leaving by air, rail or long distance road journeys for proof of a negative Covid-19 test within three days.

VACCINE

The cases have spurred city residents without vaccine appointments to flock to inoculation sites, and crowds have been "severe" at some spots, regional disease control official Zhang Zhoubin told reporters.

Guangzhou has suspended individual appointments and made key groups a vaccination priority, so as to ensure adequate numbers of medical staff.

China reported 24 cases on Tuesday, up from 23 a day earlier, and 19 new asymptomatic cases, up from 15 a day before.