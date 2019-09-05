Gun drawn, suit filed in US as Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwich

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen launched a sandwich menu nationwide on Aug 12 with supplies forecast to last for seven weeks, but the sandwich sold out in only two weeks due to high demand.

WASHINGTON: A man drew a gun in a Popeyes fast food restaurant in Houston, Texas, after learning it was out of a fried chicken sandwich that has been all the rage since it was introduced last month, police said.

A group of five adults and a baby pulled up in a car at a Popeyes drive-in window on Monday night to order the US chain's new hit offering.

Told there were no more, they went into the restaurant and one of them drew a gun on employees, Houston police said on Twitter.

By the time the police arrived, the group had fled without further trouble.

But the incident underscored the sensation created by Popeyes' new sandwich - a deep fried chicken breast on a brioche roll, with spicy mayonnaise and pickle slices - which was launched on Aug 12 to compete with a popular Chick-fil-A offering amid an intense publicity and social media campaign.

The rivalry has led to runs on Popeyes that have depleted its stock of the sandwich in some of its stores.

Mr Craig Barr of Tennessee even filed suit over the shortage, accusing the Louisiana-inspired fried chicken chain of false and deceptive advertising, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

He is seeking US$5,000 (S$6,950) in damages for all the time he says he has wasted driving to Popeyes outlets in fruitless pursuit of the sandwich.