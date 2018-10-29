Gunman kills 11 in worst anti-Semitic attack in recent US history

People gathering outside the Tree of Life synagogue to pay their respects after the shooting.

PITTSBURGH A gunman faces 29 charges of violent crimes after opening fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 people and injuring six in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history. No children were among the casualties.

The shooter - identified as a 46-year-old Robert Bowers - reportedly yelled "All Jews must die" as he burst into the Tree of Life synagogue, where congregants gathered for Sabbath services.

Taken into custody after a shoot-out with police, the suspect was transferred to a hospital.

US prosecutors charged him with 29 counts of federal crimes, including 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstructing the exercise of religion resulting in death.

The authorities have said Bowers' charges could carry the death penalty.

US President Donald Trump denounced "a wicked act of mass murder", while his daughter Ivanka, a convert to Judaism, declared: "America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-Semite."

"This evil anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us," Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Illinois where he drew cheers as he vowed to enforce the death penalty for such crimes.

"We must stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters to defeat anti-Semitism and vanquish the forces of hate."

Mr Trump said he would soon travel to Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, where hundreds held a candlelight vigil late Saturday.

He ordered all flags at the White House and at public grounds, military posts and naval stations to be flown at half-mast through Oct 31 as a mark of respect for the victims.

The authorities said Bowers was armed with an assault rifle and three handguns when he opened fire shortly before 10am on Saturday (10pm, Singapore time) - leaving a scene described as "horrific" by Mr Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh's public safety director.

"One of the worst that I've seen. I've been on plane crashes," said Mr Hissrich.

"Hate Has No Home Here" read a placard in a simple memorial, next to a heart-shaped US flag - the same slogan repeated in Hebrew and Arabic, with candles and bouquets of pink roses and carnations.

The US is witnessing a sharp spike in anti-Semitic incidents, surging 57 per cent from 2016 to 2017, to 1,986 from 1,267, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights group.

The attack drew condemnation and messages of solidarity from world leaders, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring himself "heartbroken and appalled".