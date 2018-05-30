Gunman shoots police in Belgium, four dead

A passer-by was also killed in the shooting in Liege's central boulevard.

BRUSSELS: A gunman killed two police officers and a passer-by yesterday before being shot dead in the centre of the Belgian city of Liege, public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.

The authorities said terrorism could not be ruled out as a motive, with the La Libre Belgique newspaper quoting a police source as saying the gunman shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) and RTBF said investigators believed the attacker may well have had a terrorist motive.

The man had taken a woman hostage at some point, the newspaper added.

The national anti-terrorist crisis centre, which Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter was monitoring the situation, said terrorism could not be excluded as a motive though it was also looking into other possible reasons.

Belgian prosecutors in charge of terrorism have taken over the case, reports said.

"There are elements that point in the direction that this is a terrorist act," said Mr Eric Van Der Sypt, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutors office.

Two other police officers were injured, Belga news agency said.

A spokesman for the Liege public prosecutors office confirmed that two police officers were killed and the gunman "neutralised", but could not confirm other details.