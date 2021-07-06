Hackers wanted $94m to restore data of firms hit in cyber attack

WASHINGTON: Hackers suspected to be behind a mass extortion attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded US$70 million (S$94 million) to restore the data they are holding ransom, according to a posting on a Dark Web site.

The demand was posted on a blog typically used by the REvil cybercrime gang, a Russia-linked group that is counted among the cyber criminal world's most prolific extortionists.

REvil's ransomware attack, which the group executed on Friday, was among the most dramatic in a series of increasingly attention-grabbing hacks.

The gang broke into Kaseya, a Miami-based information technology firm, setting off a chain reaction that quickly paralysed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.

About a dozen countries were affected, according to research published by cyber security firm Eset.

In at least one case, the disruption spilled out into the public domain when a Swedish grocery store chain had to close hundreds of stores on Saturday because its cash registers had been knocked offline as a consequence of the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, the White House said it was reaching out to victims of the outbreak "to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk".