Haitians rush to save survivors from ruins of quake; 304 killed

Many homes, churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were wrecked while the walls of a prison were torn apart by the powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Saturday.

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitians laboured overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800.

The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes in the impoverished country, which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor 11 years ago, and has been without a head of state since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

South-western Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the city of Les Cayes.

Churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were rent open by the violent shudders.

"We need to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency," said Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Some Haitians said they would sleep in the open, traumatised by memories of the 2010 quake that killed tens of thousands of people.

Footage of Saturday's aftermath posted on social media showed residents reaching into narrow openings in piles of fallen masonry to pull out distraught people from the debris of crumbled walls and roofs.

"I heard cries of pain everywhere I passed through," said resident Jean Marie Simon, 38, whose wife and child had been bathing and rushed out to the street, naked, just before the front of the house collapsed.

Mr Simon gave his wife his shirt and they took refuge in the a church with other locals.