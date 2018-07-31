Half of UK voters support referendum on Brexit deal

LONDON: Half of British voters support a referendum to choose between leaving with a deal that the government may clinch with the European Union, leaving with no deal or staying in the EU, Sky News reported yesterday, citing its own poll.

The poll showed 40 per cent opposed such a vote, while 10 per cent did not know.

With less than eight months left until Britain is due to leave the EU, there is little clarity about how trade will flow as Prime Minister Theresa May, who is grappling with a rebellion in her party, struggles to strike a deal with the bloc.

Mrs May has stepped up planning for a so called "no-deal" Brexit that would see the world's fifth largest economy crash out of the EU on March 29, 2019, a step that could spook financial markets and dislocate trade flows across Europe and beyond.

The Sky poll showed 78 percent of voters thought Mrs May's government was doing a bad job of negotiating Brexit, up 23 percentage points from March. Just 10 per cent thought the government was doing a good job.

Mrs May's approval rating has fallen to 24 per cent, the poll showed. Voters were split on whether Brexit would be good or bad for the country: 40 per cent said it would be good and 51 per cent said it would be bad.

In the June 23, 2016, referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 51.9 per cent of the votes cast, backed leaving the EU while 16.1 million voters, or 48.1 per cent of votes cast, backed staying. Many opinion polls were wrong about the result.